How to Install Odoo on Ubuntu

In this simple, straight-to-the-point tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Odoo on an Ubuntu server.
If you don’t know how to install Odoo yourself, you can get managed Odoo hosting and get the hosting provider to install Odoo for you.
Odoo is a suite of open-source business applications that includes customer relationship management (CRM), e-commerce, accounting, inventory management, manufacturing, project management, and more. Odoo is designed to help businesses streamline their processes and improve their efficiency by providing an all-in-one solution for managing various aspects of their operations.
Odoo is built on a modular architecture, which means that businesses can choose to use only the modules that they need, and can easily add or remove modules as their requirements change. Odoo also offers a wide range of customization options, making it a flexible solution that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of different businesses.
Odoo is available in both open-source and enterprise versions, with the open-source version being free to use and the enterprise version offering additional features and support services for a fee. The open-source community around Odoo is active and vibrant, with a large number of developers contributing to the project and creating additional modules and integrations.
To install Odoo on Ubuntu, you can follow these steps:
- Update your Ubuntu system to make sure you have the latest packages installed:
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get upgrade
- Install some required packages by running the following command:
sudo apt-get install git python3-pip build-essential wget python3-dev libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev libssl-dev libsasl2-dev libldap2-dev libpq-dev libjpeg-dev
- Download the Odoo source code from Github:
sudo git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 14.0 /opt/odoo
- Create a new Odoo system user:
sudo adduser --system --home=/opt/odoo --group odoo
- Install the required Python modules:
sudo pip3 install -r /opt/odoo/requirements.txt
- Create a configuration file for Odoo:
sudo nano /etc/odoo.conf
- Add the following lines to the configuration file:
[options]
addons_path = /opt/odoo/addons
data_dir = /var/lib/odoo
logfile = /var/log/odoo/odoo.log
- Create the log directory:
sudo mkdir /var/log/odoo
sudo chown odoo:root /var/log/odoo
- Create the data directory:
sudo mkdir /var/lib/odoo
sudo chown odoo:odoo /var/lib/odoo
- Start the Odoo service:
sudo su - odoo -s /bin/bash
/opt/odoo/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo.conf
- Access the Odoo web interface by opening your web browser and navigating to
http://localhost:8069.
That’s it! You have successfully installed Odoo on your Ubuntu system.