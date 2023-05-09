How to Install Odoo on Ubuntu

In this simple, straight-to-the-point tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Odoo on an Ubuntu server.

Odoo is a suite of open-source business applications that includes customer relationship management (CRM), e-commerce, accounting, inventory management, manufacturing, project management, and more. Odoo is designed to help businesses streamline their processes and improve their efficiency by providing an all-in-one solution for managing various aspects of their operations.

Odoo is built on a modular architecture, which means that businesses can choose to use only the modules that they need, and can easily add or remove modules as their requirements change. Odoo also offers a wide range of customization options, making it a flexible solution that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of different businesses.

Odoo is available in both open-source and enterprise versions, with the open-source version being free to use and the enterprise version offering additional features and support services for a fee. The open-source community around Odoo is active and vibrant, with a large number of developers contributing to the project and creating additional modules and integrations.

To install Odoo on Ubuntu, you can follow these steps:

Update your Ubuntu system to make sure you have the latest packages installed:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade

Install some required packages by running the following command:

sudo apt-get install git python3-pip build-essential wget python3-dev libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev libssl-dev libsasl2-dev libldap2-dev libpq-dev libjpeg-dev

Download the Odoo source code from Github:

sudo git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 14.0 /opt/odoo

Create a new Odoo system user:

sudo adduser --system --home=/opt/odoo --group odoo

Install the required Python modules:

sudo pip3 install -r /opt/odoo/requirements.txt

Create a configuration file for Odoo:

sudo nano /etc/odoo.conf

Add the following lines to the configuration file:

[options] addons_path = /opt/odoo/addons data_dir = /var/lib/odoo logfile = /var/log/odoo/odoo.log

Create the log directory:

sudo mkdir /var/log/odoo sudo chown odoo:root /var/log/odoo

Create the data directory:

sudo mkdir /var/lib/odoo sudo chown odoo:odoo /var/lib/odoo

Start the Odoo service:

sudo su - odoo -s /bin/bash /opt/odoo/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo.conf

Access the Odoo web interface by opening your web browser and navigating to http://localhost:8069 .

That’s it! You have successfully installed Odoo on your Ubuntu system.